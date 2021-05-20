Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power Or Hyliion?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading higher by 1.35% at $27.84 Thursday morning after the clean energy manufacturer announced Benjamin Haycraft as the Company's newest Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Europe.

Plug Power says this appointment confirms the company's desire to accelerate its development opportunities in Europe.

According to the press release, Benjamin Haycraft has already advised Plug Power as a Santander banker, resulting in the announcement of the joint-venture projects at the start of 2021 with European leaders including the Renault Group in France and Acciona in the Iberian Peninsula.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE:HYLN) shares are trading lower by 1.3% at $9.52 despite Detmar Logistics selecting Hyliion to help forge a path as an early alternative fuel adopter.