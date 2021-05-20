3 Stocks To Consider For The Gold Rally

Inflation is rising, which means the price of gold is going up as well. As the value of gold increases, the value of gold companies increases, too. This could lead to a rise in their share prices.

Some of the stocks in the gold industry have rallied, but have stalled at resistance.

If these stocks can break their resistance levels, big moves higher could follow. These stocks include Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU).

Barrick is testing resistance at $24.75. This level was also resistance in January.

Eldorado Gold has hit resistance at $11.80. Shares also hit resistance there a month ago.

U.S. Gold Corp has also hit resistance at the $11.80 level. This level was resistance in March, too.