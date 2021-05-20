fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.76
317.83
+ 1.48%
DIA
+ 1.23
338.21
+ 0.36%
SPY
+ 2.78
408.08
+ 0.68%
TLT
+ 1.14
134.97
+ 0.84%
GLD
+ 0.61
174.55
+ 0.35%

3 Stocks To Consider For The Gold Rally

byMark Putrino
May 20, 2021 10:21 am
3 Stocks To Consider For The Gold Rally

Inflation is rising, which means the price of gold is going up as well. As the value of gold increases, the value of gold companies increases, too. This could lead to a rise in their share prices.

Some of the stocks in the gold industry have rallied, but have stalled at resistance.

If these stocks can break their resistance levels, big moves higher could follow. These stocks include Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU).

See Also: Is This The Perfect ERTF For Inflation?

Barrick is testing resistance at $24.75. This level was also resistance in January.

gold_0.png

Eldorado Gold has hit resistance at $11.80. Shares also hit resistance there a month ago.

ego.png

U.S. Gold Corp has also hit resistance at the $11.80 level. This level was resistance in March, too.

usau.png

