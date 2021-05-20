fbpx
Are These 3 Penny Stocks About To Rally?

byMark Putrino
May 20, 2021 11:26 am
Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) have all been trending lower, but have reached support levels. That means there’s a chance the sell-offs are over, at least for now. They may even stage some type of rebound.

Investors and traders should watch these levels carefully, however. If the support starts to give way, the shares could resume their downtrend.

See Also: Best Penny Stocks

For Sundial, the support has been around the 70 cents level.

sndl_5.png

Castor has found support at 40 cents.

ctrm.png

The $1.15 level has been support for Cinedigm.

cidm.png

