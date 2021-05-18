fbpx
What's Up With Dolphin Entertainment Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 18, 2021 9:40 am
Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $9.94 Tuesday morning after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

Dolphin Entertainment reported quarterly losses of 73 cents per share. The company also reported a record quarterly revenue of $7.18 million in the first quarter.

See Also: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Shares NFT Launch Details

Dolphin Entertainment produces and distributes digital entertainment content. The company produces digital series and also has a film division dedicated to the production of motion pictures for family audiences.

