What's Up With GameStop Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 17, 2021 2:16 pm
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher by 6.55% at $170.29 Monday afternoon amid reports of renewed interest in the name from speculative traders on Reddit.

GameStop shares may also be trading higher Monday in sympathy with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC). AMC shares are trading higher by 6.86% on continued momentum after the company last week announced it has completed its 43 million share at-the-market offering and raised $428 million in additional equity capital.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories.

