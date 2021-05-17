fbpx
QQQ
-4.15
330.54
-1.27%
DIA
-1.39
345.62
-0.4%
SPY
-2.51
419.00
-0.6%

Could Amazon's Stock Go To $6,000 In The Next 12 Months?

byAdam Eckert
May 17, 2021 12:31 pm
Could Amazon's Stock Go To $6,000 In The Next 12 Months?

Jim Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" that the analyst note from Morgan Stanley about Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the great pieces he has read.

What Happened: Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Overweight rating and a $4,500 price target on Amazon. The analyst noted if Amazon was valued using a price-to-earnings multiple on GAAP earnings, the stock could be worth $5,000 to $6,000 per share in the next 12 months. 

Amazon is cheap, but its valuation is an "art not a science," Cramer said, adding that the analyst used the same phrase in his note. 

Cramer said he agrees with the analyst, mentioning he loves Amazon at its current price.

See Also: PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Amazon

AMZN Price Action: Amazon traded as high as $3,554 and as low as $2,330 over a 52-week period. At last check Monday, the stock was up 0.85% at $3,250.26.

Photo courtesy of Amazon.

