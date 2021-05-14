3 Stocks To Consider As Big Tech Crashes

\

The technology sector has been melting down and lot of the money coming out of it is going into more conservative stocks.

Many of these stocks are in the consumer staples sector. This sector consists of companies that have products people will buy even if the economy does poorly. They include Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

The stocks of these three companies have been trending upwards and now they're all testing resistance. If the resistance breaks, they could make big moves higher.

P&G is testing resistance at the $138 level.



Coca-Cola is trading close to the important $54.65 level.

Pepsi is testing the resistance at $147.