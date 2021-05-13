fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.48
312.41
+ 1.41%
DIA
+ 4.87
331.32
+ 1.45%
SPY
+ 5.53
400.19
+ 1.36%

What's Going On With Uber Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 13, 2021 10:37 am
What's Going On With Uber Today?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading higher by 4.84% at $45.93 after its Uber Eats segment and Nimble announced an on-demand prescription delivery in Washington D.C. and Seattle.

See Also: How To Buy Uber Stock

Uber is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery via drones.

