Exclusive: Pete Najarian Talks Celsius Holdings Products On 'Power Hour'

byAdam Eckert
May 12, 2021 5:16 pm
Pete Najarian, co-founder of MarketRebellion.com, talked about his interest in the product line from Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show, "Power Hour."

Founded in 2004, Celsius is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its kosher and vegan certified line of products, which are free of soy, gluten, and sugar.

Celsius makes energy drinks for people who are trying to live a healthy lifestyle, Najarian said. There is a lot of room in the energy drink space, Najarian told Benzinga, adding he thinks Celsius's product "tastes great."

The company is making a lot of progress in e-commerce, he noted, adding Celsius is starting to take some of the energy drink market share. 

Celsius needs to start increasing revenue because its price-to-earnings ratio is "off the charts," Najarian noted.

Related Link: Celsius Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

CELH Price Action: Celsius traded as high as $70.66 and as low as $4.95 over a 52-week period. At last check Wednesday afternoon, shares were down 5.47% at $46.13.

 

 

