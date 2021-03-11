Celsius Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 200.00% over the past year to $0.02, which were in line with the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $35,665,000 up by 47.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,630,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/investors/

Price Action

52-week high: $70.66

Company's 52-week low was at $3.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 85.85%

Company Description

Celsius Holdings Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including cola, orange, wild berry and lemon iced tea and non-carbonated flavors such as Raspberry Acai Green Tea and Peach Mango Green Tea under the Celsius brand name. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. Celsius derives from the sale of these beverages.