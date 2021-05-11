What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading higher by 13.4% at $22.76, bouncing back following earlier weakness. The company late Monday provided preliminary first-quarter results, guiding gross billings of over $70 million and revenues of $67 million, below estimates.

Shares of clean energy manufacturing peer FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) are trading higher by 7.42% at $7.79 in sympathy with Plug Power.

Photo courtesy of Plug Power.