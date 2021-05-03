fbpx
QQQ
-2.33
342.55
-0.68%
DIA
-1.63
342.23
-0.48%
SPY
-2.66
422.66
-0.63%

Why Cathie Wood Bought $72.4M In Twitter As Stock Tanked Post Earnings-Report

byRachit Vats
May 2, 2021 11:57 pm
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 1.3 million shares, worth about $72.42 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on Friday as the stock slumped after the social media company reported lower-than-expected user growth in the first quarter.

Why Ark Sees Upside To TWTR: Twitter shares closed 15.16% lower at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.75 and a low of $27.12.  

The investment firm bought the shares of the San Francisco-based company via two of its funds; the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

Twitter is ARKK's thirty-fourth largest investment among a total of 58 stocks and ARKW's eighth largest investment among a total of 53 stocks.

Twitter reported year-over-year revenue growth of 28% to $1.04 billion in the first quarter, lower than peers. The social media company grew its monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) 20% year-over-year to 199 million, just shy of the 200 million expected.

“Given the recent product announcements centered around Twitter Spaces, a live audio feature, we believe that future user growth could surprise to the upside,” Ark said in a note to investors over the weekend.

Other Trades: Ark Investment Management continued to snap up Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), buying a total of 261,041 shares worth about $44.99 million on Friday in the telemedicine company, via the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG), ARKK and the ARKW.

The New York-based investment firm also bought 73,019 shares, via ARKW, of the Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) amid reports of China’s fresh regulatory probes against tech giants.

Other Ark Buys On Friday:

  • CM Life Sciences II Inc (NASDAQ:CMIIU)
  • Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY)
  • 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)
  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM
  • Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)
  • Galileo Acquisitions Corp (NYSE:GLEO)
  • 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD)
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC:TCEHY)

Other Ark Sells On Friday:

  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)
  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)
  • Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)
  • Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER)
  • Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)
  • Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)
  • Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)
  • Agora Inc (NASDAQ:API)
  • PayPal Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)
  • LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

