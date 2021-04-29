fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.22
337.78
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 2.10
336.40
+ 0.62%
SPY
+ 2.42
415.16
+ 0.58%
TLT
-0.41
139.14
-0.3%
GLD
-0.67
167.58
-0.4%

Palantir's Stock Is Set Up For A Great Year Says Guy Adami

byAdam Eckert
April 29, 2021 5:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Palantir's Stock Is Set Up For A Great Year Says Guy Adami

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is poised to have a great 2021, Fast Money trader Guy Adami said Thursday on CNBC's "The Exchange." The stock had a huge move to the upside and then retraced the entire move, Adami said.

Palantir was the first name he mentioned when previewing his top picks for CNBC's "Stock Draft."

Upcoming Earnings: Palantir announced on Tuesday it will report first-quarter financial results on May 11 before the market opens. 

Price History: Palantir went public on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 29 via a direct listing. Since going public, shares of the data analytics company have traded as high as $45 and as low as $8.90.

Palantir is down 0.38% year-to-date.

At last check Thursday afternoon, the stock was down 2.01% at $23.37.

(Photo from Cory Doctorow via Flickr)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Ford, GE, Palantir And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, the e-commerce colossus and a top airline. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AstraZeneca, Disney, Ford, GE, Roku And More

AstraZeneca HQ and research center in Cambridge, United Kingdom read more

Palantir's Stock Makes A Bullish Break. What's Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) has plummeted over 50% from its all-time high of $45 made back on Jan. 27. read more

Why The Time To Buy Palantir Stock Might Be Right Now

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is past the point of control from a technical standpoint, host Neil Hamilton said Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Get Technical."  read more