Thinking About Buying Stock In Immunome, Axsome Or Etsy?

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares are trading higher by 9.25% by $32.28 after the company reported that its SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail neutralizes the UK, South Africa, Brazil and California variants in its preclinical testing.

Immunome is currently progressing towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares are trading higher by 9% at $57.70 after the company announced an FDA acceptance and priority review of its New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the treatment of a major depressive disorder.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares are trading lower by 1.9% at $210.53 after KeyBanc downgraded the vintage item and craft supply e-commerce site from Overweight to Sector Weight.