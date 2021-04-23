fbpx
Here's Why Snap And Ocugen Are Popping Off Today

byHenry Khederian
April 23, 2021 8:33 am
Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading higher by 4.5% in Friday’s pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter guidance. The company reported first-quarter daily active users of 280 million, up 22% year over year.

Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. The company is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are trading higher by 9% after Bharat Biotech a co-development partner announced the second interim analysis of its Phase 3 of Covaxin for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that demonstrated 78% efficiency in mild, moderate, and severe disease.

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. More than the COVID-19 vaccine, It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

