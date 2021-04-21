fbpx
QQQ
-0.45
336.86
-0.13%
DIA
+ 1.90
336.30
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 1.49
410.83
+ 0.36%
TLT
-0.37
139.87
-0.27%
GLD
+ 1.32
165.18
+ 0.79%

3 Reasons Why Stocks Are Down Today

byMark Putrino
April 21, 2021 9:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Reasons Why Stocks Are Down Today

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK), Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV), and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) are all showing signs of weakness early in Wednesday's trading session.

The S&P 500 Index consists of 11 sectors. Sometimes, insight into the future direction of the index can be gained by analyzing them individually.

At 27.2%, the technology sector is the biggest part of the S&P 500. The technology ETF, which tracks the sector, broke its recent uptrend Tuesday.

This means the sellers have overpowered the buyers and they could continue to push XLK lower.

xlk.png

 

The second biggest part of the index at 13% is health care.

It has been one of the leading drivers of the recent market rally, but now the sector is very overbought. This will bring sellers into the market and they could put a top on it and possibly push it lower.

xlv.png

Like the technology sector, the financial sector has also broken its recent uptrend. This sector is about 11% of the overall market.

The buyers have been in control over the past three weeks, but a break of the uptrend line could illustrate that the bears are about to takeover.

They could drive this sector of the market lower.

xlf.png

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Sector ETFs Short Ideas Futures Technicals Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Big Banks Finally Beckon, Providing Juice To This Exciting ETF

Thanks in large part to the Federal Reserve taking interest rates to historic lows, it's been awhile since investors had anything to cheer about with bank stocks and the corresponding exchange traded funds. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Apple, Tesla And More

  read more

Which ETF Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. read more

4 Sector ETFs For September, Including A Pair Of Surprises

September is here and with the arrival of the ninth month of the year comes some ominous equity market history. read more