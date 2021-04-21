fbpx
Thinking About Buying Stock In Netflix Or Roku?

byHenry Khederian
April 21, 2021 9:17 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are trading lower by 8.23% at $504.34 after the company issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates. 

The company also reported it finished the first quarter with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year-over-year but below the company forecast of 210 million.

Following Tuesday’s after-hours earnings report, Netflix received a number of analyst rating updates Wednesday morning: 

  • Stifel analyst Scott Devitt upgrades Netflix from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $550 to $560.
  • Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintains Netflix with a Buy and lowers the price target from $750 to $720.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintains Netflix with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $605 to $600.

Streaming peer Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is trading lower by 3.5% at $342.50 in sympathy with Netflix.

