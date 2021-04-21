fbpx
QQQ
-0.60
337.01
-0.18%
DIA
+ 1.79
336.41
+ 0.53%
SPY
+ 1.37
410.95
+ 0.33%

Why This Apple Analyst Is Excited

byAdam Eckert
April 21, 2021 10:31 am
When he was on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday, CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino restated a buy rating on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) for investors with a longer-term horizon.

What Happened: Apple held its first event of 2021 Tuesday when the company announced the release of new products, including iMac, iPad Pro, iPhone 12, among other items.

Related Link: Why Analyst Sees AirTags As A $10B Opportunity For Apple

CFRA Research continues to have a $160 price target on Apple. Near-term, Zino expects the shares to continue to consolidate.

The analyst said he is excited about the pipeline for Apple over the next 3 to 5 years. His expectations include an Apple Car, as well as AR glasses.

The release of the Apple Car is not yet represented in the stock price, Zino told CNBC. 

See Also: Apple Car Is 'A Matter Of When, Not If' Says Analyst

52-Week Price Movement: Apple is up 92.84% over a 52-week period; the 52-week low is $68.05, while the 52-week high is $145.09.

AAPL Price Action: Apple was down 0.64% at $132.26 at publication Wednesday morning.

(Photo: The new iMac unveiled at Apple event, April 20, 2021)

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

