Why This Apple Analyst Is Excited

When he was on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday, CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino restated a buy rating on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) for investors with a longer-term horizon.

What Happened: Apple held its first event of 2021 Tuesday when the company announced the release of new products, including iMac, iPad Pro, iPhone 12, among other items.

CFRA Research continues to have a $160 price target on Apple. Near-term, Zino expects the shares to continue to consolidate.

The analyst said he is excited about the pipeline for Apple over the next 3 to 5 years. His expectations include an Apple Car, as well as AR glasses.

The release of the Apple Car is not yet represented in the stock price, Zino told CNBC.

52-Week Price Movement: Apple is up 92.84% over a 52-week period; the 52-week low is $68.05, while the 52-week high is $145.09.

AAPL Price Action: Apple was down 0.64% at $132.26 at publication Wednesday morning.

(Photo: The new iMac unveiled at Apple event, April 20, 2021)