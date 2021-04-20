What's Going On With NKE Stock And JNJ Stock Today?

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are trading lower after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $160 to $140 per share.

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. It designs, develops, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories in six major categories: running, basketball, soccer, training, sportswear, and Jordan. Footwear generates about two-thirds of Nike's sales in 2021.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings results and raised its quarterly dividend. The company also reported $100 million in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer.