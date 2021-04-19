fbpx
GameStop Rallies, But Here's Why You Shouldn't Get Too Excited Yet

byMark Putrino
April 19, 2021 2:35 pm
Shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) traded about $10 higher Monday morning on news that its CEO will resign this summer.

Unfortunately, shareholders don’t have that much to be excited about as this just puts shares back to where they were last week.

There's also significant resistance for the stock at the $200 level. This concentration of sellers will probably keep the shares from exceeding this price anytime soon.

See Also: George Sherman To Step Down As GameStop CEO

gme_0.png

