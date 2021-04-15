fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.65
331.86
+ 1.38%
DIA
+ 2.59
334.95
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 3.87
407.71
+ 0.94%

What's Going On With Virgin Galactic Stock And Progressive Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 15, 2021 11:35 am
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower by 11.5% Thursday morning after Richard Branson cut his stake in the company by $150 million.

Virgin Galactic is a vertically integrated aerospace company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) reported quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.72 by 45.9%. This is a 114.5% increase over earnings of $1.17 per share from the same period last year.

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has over 20 million personal auto policies in force and is the fourth-largest auto insurer in the United States.

