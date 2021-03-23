fbpx
QQQ
-1.39
320.00
-0.44%
DIA
-3.08
330.32
-0.94%
SPY
-2.92
395.47
-0.74%
TLT
+ 1.23
135.03
+ 0.9%
GLD
-1.14
164.13
-0.7%

Lockheed Martin And Omnispace Take On SpaceX With Plans For Space-Based Internet

byMelanie Schaffer
March 23, 2021 4:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Lockheed Martin And Omnispace Take On SpaceX With Plans For Space-Based Internet

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Omnispace, LLC, have entered into a strategic interest agreement to explore the development of a space-based 5G network.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company, announced its plan to develop a global 5G standards-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) network with Omnispace, a global communications provider. The project is intended to provide government, commercial and enterprise devices with the ability to communicate seamlessly and reliably.

“Seamless, global 5G connectivity has a wide range of civil and commercial applications. It also brings the coverage and capacity to support defense, government and military use, including mobile joint all-domain interoperable communications,” Lockheed wrote in the press release.

Why It Matters: The space-based network would eliminate the need for ground terminals and provide 5G capabilities direct from space to telecommunication devices, according to a CNBC report. This puts Lockheed and Omnispace into competition with SpaceX, a private company owned by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, which is in the testing phase of its Starlink satellite network service.

Both Starlink and the Lockheed/Omnispace networks would provide internet in areas of the globe where there is currently no connectivity.

“This type of network has the potential to redefine mobile communications, benefiting users requiring true mobility, regardless of environment or location,” Lockheed wrote.

(Photo: Lockheed Martin image of Orion, another LM space project) 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

10 Star-Gazing Startups Seeking Trans-Galactic Free Trade Agreements

Sigma Labs Stock Rallies On Lockheed Martin Contract: Technical Levels To Watch

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares caught fire in Monday's session following the company's announcement of a contract award from Lockheed Marti read more

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Nautilus, Uber, Lamar Advertising And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. read more

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Lockheed Martin, Moderna And Becton Dickinson's Order For 1 Billion Syringes

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal pointed to the industrial sector as a hot space right now. read more