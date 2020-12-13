Will AMD's Stock Reach $200 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) will reach $200 by 2022. Shares of AMD trade around $91 at time of publication, off the 52-week low of $37.

AMD Stock Forecast

AMD designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in CPUs and GPUs.

On Oct. 27, AMD reported revenues jumped 56% year-over-year to $2.8 billion. Quarter-over-quarter, growth came to 45%. AMD attributed the performance to its computing and graphics segments.

Given AMD the demand for both the design and production of microprocessors, 70% investors told us they are confident that shares of AMD can reach the $200 mark by 2022.

One investor said AMD has a "growing consumer base with more appealing prices and better performance overall.”

The respondent concluded by saying, “Due to pricing and performance, AMD’s cards are far more appealing to the average person. I believe AMD will improve on revenue going into 2021 and grow their market share.”

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.