Alibaba, Tesla Among Cramer's Stay-At-Home Stock Ideas

On CNBC's "Mad Money," Jim Cramer said that he would avoid index funds that are trying to mimic the movement of S&P 500 right now, as they include energy stocks, cruise line stocks and other out--of-favor names. Cramer said he would rather pick individual names and avoid owning troubled stocks.

Cramer's Stay-At-Home Picks

If the pandemic doesn't end soon, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) might have a problem making new content, but it has momentum now on the basis of prospective signups, the CNBC host said.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has some hot titles, he said. Cramer also said he finds Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) interesting.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is going to get a boost to its numbers if China blesses its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), Cramer said.

He also likes Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and said its new processors will put them ahead of Intel (NYSE: INTC).

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) benefits from the environment, and Cramer said it's unsurprising that it's trading higher.

People want contactless deliveries, which is good for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the CNBC host said.

Constellation Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE: STZ) numbers were extraordinary, Cramer said, adding that he likes the stock.

People are going to spend their $1,200 at Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), he said.

Retail data suggests that Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is doing great, Cramer said, and he and also likes Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) for snacks.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) benefits from increased traffic and Cramer is on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) constantly, he said.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a rare winner in a sea of losers and it is safe to own it here, he said.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) are Cramer's dividend picks.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is a must-buy, he said.

Cramer likes Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) and Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON).

In the cybersecurity space, Cramer's favorites are Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD).

