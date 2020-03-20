Market Overview

Cramer's Stocks Picks For During And After The Coronavirus Outbreak
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
Investors should keep their "eyes on the prize," but avoid large stock purchases at current levels because there is still plenty of room for "more ugly headlines," Jim Cramer said on Thursday.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Business Tools

Investors should avoid any temptation to "buy sizably" with the market trading near multi-year lows, Cramer said on "Mad Money." The unfortunate reality is the coronavirus pandemic "may just be getting started" and investors should focus on companies that can thrive in the current environment.

Businesses need to continue working and as it turns out many people are realizing that operating from home isn't all that bad. In fact, all the commuting to and from work and the associated carbon emissions has proven to be "unnecessary for millions of people."

Two big winners from this trend include Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), which operates Webex, and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM).

"We have discovered that working from home is actually a pretty good way to do business because video conferencing software has gotten so good," Cramer said.

Remote Services

People who need to see a doctor for regular health checkups and non-coronavirus related illnesses could embrace remote services, such as Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). The company allows for patients to connect with a doctor through a mobile device and the Trump administration authorized this week an expansion of services that can be offered.

"Anything that lets you see a doctor without actually going to the doctor's office is a winner during this pandemic," he said. "It's cheaper, it's more convenient, and it's a heck of a lot safer."

Photo courtesy of Zoom.

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirus Jim Cramer Mad MoneyLong Ideas Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

