9 S&P 500 Stocks That Just Crossed Above Their 200-Day Moving Average

One of the most frequently-used technical trading indicators is the simple moving average (SMA). Like the name implies, a simple moving average is just a simple average of a stock’s price over a specific window of time. Popular SMAs for technical traders include the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day SMA.

Moving average is one of the best ways to smooth out the noise in a stock chart. By taking an average price over a given period of time, a trader can get a better idea of the general direction a stock is moving.

Moving averages often serve as key technical support and resistance levels for stocks. A crossover above a key moving average is often used as a buy signal and vice-versa.

As a rule of thumb, if a stock’s share price is above a key moving average, the stock’s trend is considered to be bullish and the moving average is a potential support level.

Bullish Crossover Stocks

Here’s a look at nine S&P 500 stocks that just crossed above their 200-day SMA, according to Finviz.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL)

Benzinga’s Take

Just because a stock crosses above its 200-day SMA doesn’t mean it's a screaming buy. For example, a stock that crossed above its 200-day SMA after an extended bearish period is likely a strong candidate for a reversal, whereas a stock that has repeatedly been crossing above and below its 200-day SMA due to a narrow trading range could ultimately break out in either direction.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

11 Foreign Stocks With The Lowest Earnings Multiples

10 Most Oversold Stocks In The S&P 500