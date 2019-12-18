9 S&P 500 Stocks That Just Crossed Above Their 200-Day Moving Average
One of the most frequently-used technical trading indicators is the simple moving average (SMA). Like the name implies, a simple moving average is just a simple average of a stock’s price over a specific window of time. Popular SMAs for technical traders include the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day SMA.
Moving average is one of the best ways to smooth out the noise in a stock chart. By taking an average price over a given period of time, a trader can get a better idea of the general direction a stock is moving.
Moving averages often serve as key technical support and resistance levels for stocks. A crossover above a key moving average is often used as a buy signal and vice-versa.
As a rule of thumb, if a stock’s share price is above a key moving average, the stock’s trend is considered to be bullish and the moving average is a potential support level.
Bullish Crossover Stocks
Here’s a look at nine S&P 500 stocks that just crossed above their 200-day SMA, according to Finviz.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS)
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC)
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)
- AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC)
- Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV)
- SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC)
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH)
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL)
Benzinga’s Take
Just because a stock crosses above its 200-day SMA doesn’t mean it's a screaming buy. For example, a stock that crossed above its 200-day SMA after an extended bearish period is likely a strong candidate for a reversal, whereas a stock that has repeatedly been crossing above and below its 200-day SMA due to a narrow trading range could ultimately break out in either direction.
Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.
Related Links:
11 Foreign Stocks With The Lowest Earnings Multiples
Posted-In: Long Ideas Technicals Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.