Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Todd Gordon's Bullish AMD Option Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 4:55pm   Comments
Share:
Todd Gordon's Bullish AMD Option Trade

Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Trading Nation," his bullish options strategy in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

The stock broke its long-term resistance and Gordon believes it's going to continue to trade higher. He has also noticed a big open interest in the January 2021, $65 strike calls and he sees that as a bullish sign.

To make a bullish bet, Gordon wants to buy the February 2020, $40/$45 call spread for $1.85. The trade breaks even at $41.85 and it can maximally make a profit of $3.15. If the premium gets cut down to 92 cents, Gordon is going to close the trade.

Related Links:

Decoding AMD's Breathtaking 2-Year Rally

Bank Of America Likes AMD, Nvidia Ahead Of 2020 Gaming Market Recovery

Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trading NationLong Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Reasons To Stay Positive On Intel
8 S&P 500 Stocks With The Highest Betas
Decoding AMD's Breathtaking 2-Year Rally
5 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

How Nintendo Switch Black Friday Week Sales Compared In 2019