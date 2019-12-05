Todd Gordon's Bullish AMD Option Trade
Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Trading Nation," his bullish options strategy in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).
The stock broke its long-term resistance and Gordon believes it's going to continue to trade higher. He has also noticed a big open interest in the January 2021, $65 strike calls and he sees that as a bullish sign.
To make a bullish bet, Gordon wants to buy the February 2020, $40/$45 call spread for $1.85. The trade breaks even at $41.85 and it can maximally make a profit of $3.15. If the premium gets cut down to 92 cents, Gordon is going to close the trade.
Related Links:
Decoding AMD's Breathtaking 2-Year Rally
Bank Of America Likes AMD, Nvidia Ahead Of 2020 Gaming Market Recovery
Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trading NationLong Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.