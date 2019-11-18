'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Microsoft, Apple And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he prefers Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) over Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) as a long-term trade.

Jim Lebenthal said nobody is going to sell Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) into the year-end because of capital gains tax. He would sell the stock in 2020.

Josh Brown still has a long position in Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK). He is holding it for the long term.

See Also: JEDI Mind Tricks: Esper Says Cloud Computing Contract Fair As Politics Cloud Efforts To Evaluate Amazon, Microsoft

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD). She sees it as the most defensive brick and mortar U.S. stock.

Stephen Weiss explained that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is lagging because it has been in headlines every day and not in a positive way. It has also lost a contract to Microsoft.