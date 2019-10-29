'Fast Money' Picks For October 29
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM) is finally breaking out on the upside. He thinks it should outperform if the market continues to move higher.
Brian Kelly wants to buy Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).
See Also: Hey Google! Sell-Side Sentiment Solid After Alphabet's Q3 Earnings Disappoint
Dan Nathan is a seller of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (AMEX: ITB). He would look to buy it under $40.
Steve Grasso thinks Westrock Co (NYSE: WRK) is a buy.
Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Final TradeLong Ideas Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.