'Fast Money' Picks For October 29

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 12:08pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM) is finally breaking out on the upside. He thinks it should outperform if the market continues to move higher.

Brian Kelly wants to buy Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

See Also: Hey Google! Sell-Side Sentiment Solid After Alphabet's Q3 Earnings Disappoint

Dan Nathan is a seller of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (AMEX: ITB). He would look to buy it under $40.

Steve Grasso thinks Westrock Co (NYSE: WRK) is a buy.

