'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On United Rentals, General Motors And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she would buy United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) if it trades lower on earnings. The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday.

Joe Terranova would buy Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM). The company is going to report earnings on Thursday and Terranova expects a solid quarter.

Jim Lebenthal said the outcome of the General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) labor talks is crucial for the stock. He is positive on the stock because of the expectations of the global economic pickup next year if the trade tension ease. He also likes it because of the increasing valuation of Cruise Automation, the autonomous car technology unit.

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) as the lockup end approaches. The stock lost 37% since it reached its peak in August and Najarian would not have a short position in the name. He explained that traders sold short the stock as they anticipated the lockup and when they start to cover their positions, the stock might move higher.