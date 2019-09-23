Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney, Lennar And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 23

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 7:34am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tim Seymour said many people want to buy Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) at the current price level. He thinks they should buy it.

Brian Kelly wants to buy iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT).

Steve Lennar is a buyer of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN). He has a long position in the name.

Guy Adami believes gold is going higher and he wants to buy VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX).

Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Guy Adami Steve LennarLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GDX + DIS)

Large Option Trader Aggressively Dumping Netflix Calls
Needham's Martin Talks Apple Services, Streaming Video Competition
Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know
Akamai Technologies Receives Downgrade Amid Streaming Excitement
Analyst Defends Roku After Comcast Product Launch
How Facebook, Comcast Just Shook Up The Streaming Video Wars
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers