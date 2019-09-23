Disney, Lennar And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 23
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tim Seymour said many people want to buy Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) at the current price level. He thinks they should buy it.
Brian Kelly wants to buy iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT).
Steve Lennar is a buyer of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN). He has a long position in the name.
Guy Adami believes gold is going higher and he wants to buy VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX).
