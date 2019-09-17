'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he owns Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV). He added that he would buy the stock. He likes its stability of the balance sheet and consistent earnings. It's also outpacing all the other airlines despite the 737 groundings.

Sarat Sethi would buy Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA). He sees it as a long-term hold.

Joe Terranova is a little bit nervous about McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), but he would hold a long position. He said the 100-day moving average is at $208.33 and if the stock price drops below that support, there is going to be more selling pressure.

Jon Najarian likes Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) at its current price level. He sees a lot more upside in the name.

Bryn Talkington likes Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). She bought it at $45 and she sold the Jan. $47 calls against the long position. There is also a dividend of around 4% in the name and Talkington thinks that the dividend is safe.