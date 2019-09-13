'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Shake Shack, Shopify And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Sarat Sethi said that he owns Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) for a while. He likes it and he thinks it's a great stock to have in your portfolio.
If your timeframe is longer than the next 12 months, you want to be in Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), said Joe Terranova.
Margaret Reid owns UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). She explained that there is increased policy uncertainty at the moment so investors have to have patience with the stock.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) traded lower in August because the iron ore price has collapsed, said Jim Lebenthal. He is not concerned about the iron ore price and he has a lot of faith in what the CEO is doing.
Josh Brown bought Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) at $40 and $20 and he is not looking to buy more. He is staying long the stock.
