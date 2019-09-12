CVS, Shake Shack And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 12

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended a long position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK).

Josh Brown said that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) looks great.

Jim Lebenthal said CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) got an upgrade on Thursday. He added that momentum, fundamentals and the pricing are terrific for the name.

Margaret Reid thinks Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a buy.

Sarat Sethi wants to buy Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN).