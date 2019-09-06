On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he's not bothered by the secondary offering of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI). He continues to stay long and he sees it as a good thing for the stock as it is a re-investment in the company by Silver Lake.

Stephen Weiss sees no reason to be involved in Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG).

Pete Najarian would hold on to call options in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). He sees upside potential in the name.

Jon Najarian would stay away from At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME). The company gave bad guidance.