'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Motorola Solutions, Transocean And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he's not bothered by the secondary offering of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI). He continues to stay long and he sees it as a good thing for the stock as it is a re-investment in the company by Silver Lake.
Stephen Weiss sees no reason to be involved in Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG).
Pete Najarian would hold on to call options in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). He sees upside potential in the name.
Jon Najarian would stay away from At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME). The company gave bad guidance.
