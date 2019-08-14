Market Overview

Mario Gabelli Sees Good Value In CBS

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 4:43pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Closing Bel," Mario Gabelli spoke about buying opportunities in the current market environment.

He expects the market to decline 10% or 15%, which is a normal correction. Gabelli sees the correction as an opportunity to own stocks at a cheaper price. He likes companies that are cash generators and he sees CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) as a good stock to buy. He thinks investors have a very good opportunity in CBS over the next five years.

See Also: Analysts Waiting To See Whether ViacomCBS Will Do Better Than Viacom And CBS

Gabelli also mentioned Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). He sees a room for significant customers growth for Netflix. He is also interested in commercial and military aviation and he also sees potential in the used car market.

CBS closed Wednesday at $44.65 per share.

