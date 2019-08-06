Delta, Viacom And More 'Fast Money Picks' For August 6
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has a cheap valuation.
Brian Kelly is a buyer of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT). He thinks yields are going lower.
Karen Finerman said she is selling some puts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) because the market is down a lot.
Guy Adami wants to buy Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB).
Related Links:
On The Worst Day Of The Year For Stocks, This ETF Hit New Highs
Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Karen FinermanLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.