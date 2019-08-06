Market Overview

Delta, Viacom And More 'Fast Money Picks' For August 6

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 11:23am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has a cheap valuation.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT). He thinks yields are going lower.

Karen Finerman said she is selling some puts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) because the market is down a lot.

Guy Adami wants to buy Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB).

