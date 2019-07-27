On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan suggested investors should consider a bullish options trade in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The company is going to report earnings July 30 and the options market is implying a move of 9 points in either direction for the event. Nathan believes expectations are low and if Apple reports decent enough earnings, the stock could trade higher. Investors who are bullish on the stock and who think that it could outperform like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) should consider buying a call option in Apple, said Nathan.

He would buy the Aug. 210 call for $4.25. The trade breaks even at $214.25 or 3.13% above the closing price on Friday.

Carter Worth gave his opinion on the trade. He said that the breakeven for the trade is just at the price level which Apple failed to break back in May. Back then, the stock dropped sharply after it reported a good earnings report, said Worth.