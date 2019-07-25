GE, Nio And More 'Fast Money' Final Trades For July 25
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said he bought Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) on Wednedsay. He noticed huge call options buying.
Tim Seymour is a buyer of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN). He thinks it has better numbers than Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).
Steve Grasso has a long position in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He believes it might trade higher.
Guy Adami wants to buy Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU).
