GE, Nio And More 'Fast Money' Final Trades For July 25

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019 10:13am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said he bought Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) on Wednedsay. He noticed huge call options buying.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN). He thinks it has better numbers than Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

See Also: How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings

Steve Grasso has a long position in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He believes it might trade higher.

Guy Adami wants to buy Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU).

