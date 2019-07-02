Jim Cramer said on Monday's "Mad Money" he is sticking with Lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU). He likes Lululemon at current levels and sees shares reaching the $200 level.

“They have had a series of unbelievable quarters. They have amazing management,” said Cramer.

In referencing a recent downgrade, Cramer said there are 100 stocks he would downgrade before Lululemon. “I'm sticking with it,” he said.

Lululemon shares closed Tuesday at $179.95. The stock has a 52-week high of $190.52 and a 52-week low of $110.71.

