Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Beaten Down Stocks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Guy Adami spoke about Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP). He doesn't see a potential catalyst that could move the stock higher. Microchip Technology dropped sharply in May and Adami sees more room on the downside.

Tim Seymour likes Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M). He said it trades at six times earnings and it pays a high dividend. Seymour thinks its balance sheet can support the dividend.

Learn from Tim Seymour and other verified traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Steve Grasso said he also likes Macy's. He added that he has a long position in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He thinks General Electric has stabilized as it stopped moving down on headlines that used to take it down.

Posted-In: CNBC Guy Adami Steve Grasso Tim SeymourLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE + M)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Walmart Earnings
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Global Eagle Entertainment Surges After Q1 Results; ImmunoGen Shares Tumble
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Sunworks Falls Following Q1 Results
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Macy's Earnings Top Estimates
Alibaba, Macy's Report Solid Results but Chinese, U.S. Retail Sales Disappoint
Macy's Higher After Q1 Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

China's Foreign Ministry Responds To US Tariffs

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Pfizer-Merck KGAa's Kidney Cancer Combo Treatment, Adcom Disappointment For Daiichi