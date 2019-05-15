'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Beaten Down Stocks
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Guy Adami spoke about Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP). He doesn't see a potential catalyst that could move the stock higher. Microchip Technology dropped sharply in May and Adami sees more room on the downside.
Tim Seymour likes Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M). He said it trades at six times earnings and it pays a high dividend. Seymour thinks its balance sheet can support the dividend.
Steve Grasso said he also likes Macy's. He added that he has a long position in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He thinks General Electric has stabilized as it stopped moving down on headlines that used to take it down.
