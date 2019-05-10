Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Christian Fromhertz's Salesforce Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2019 7:42am   Comments
Share:

Christian Fromhertz of Tribeca Trade Group spoke on Bloomberg Markets about his bullish options trade in Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM).

Looking to gain an edge in your trading and investing? Join Christian Fromhertz and look no further than the Benzinga Trading & Investing Summit this June 20 in NYC!

When stocks pull back, Fromhertz starts to look at quality names and he sees Salesforce as one of those names. He noticed aggressive call options buying in the name and he wants to buy the July 160 call to make a bullish bet.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Christian Fromhertz Tribeca Trade GroupLong Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

Why These Traders Would Look At Microsoft And Salesforce In A Volatile Market
Joe Montana-Backed Herb Relaunches Website To Focus On Education, Information
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nokia, Salesforce And More
The Lyft IPO: What You Need To Know
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jeff Kilburg's Bearish Bitcoin Trade