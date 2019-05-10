Christian Fromhertz of Tribeca Trade Group spoke on Bloomberg Markets about his bullish options trade in Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM).

Looking to gain an edge in your trading and investing? Join Christian Fromhertz and look no further than the Benzinga Trading & Investing Summit this June 20 in NYC!

When stocks pull back, Fromhertz starts to look at quality names and he sees Salesforce as one of those names. He noticed aggressive call options buying in the name and he wants to buy the July 160 call to make a bullish bet.