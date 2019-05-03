Aptiv, McKesson, MercadoLibre: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 3

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal suggested investors should consider a long position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). He thinks financials are breaking out on the upside.

Josh Brown is a buyer of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).

Liz Young recommended a long position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ: EMB).

Stephanie Link wants to buy Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV).

Joe Terranova thinks McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) should be bought.