Amarin, Boeing, Disney And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 24

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello said Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported a good quarter last week and it hasn't participated in the rally thus far this year. She continues to like the stock.

Rob Sechan is a buyer of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE: EWJ).

Stephen Weiss likes The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA).

Jon Najarian wants to buy Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN). He noticed some unusual options activity in the name.

Pete Najarian thinks that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is going to continue to move higher.

Related Links:

What To Know About Boeing's Q1 Earnings Miss, 737 And Buyback Update

What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+