Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amarin, Boeing, Disney And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 24

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2019 3:26pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello said Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported a good quarter last week and it hasn't participated in the rally thus far this year. She continues to like the stock.

Rob Sechan is a buyer of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE: EWJ).

Stephen Weiss likes The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA).

Jon Najarian wants to buy Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN). He noticed some unusual options activity in the name.

Pete Najarian thinks that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is going to continue to move higher.

Related Links:

What To Know About Boeing's Q1 Earnings Miss, 737 And Buyback Update

What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+

Posted-In: Brenda Vingiello CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianLong Ideas Intraday Update Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRN + ABT)

Analysts Shrug Off Softness In Edwards Lifesciences' Heart Value Replacement System
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Abbott Labs, Chevron, CVS, United And More
An Abbott Labs Analyst's 5 Reasons To Own The Stock: 'Near-Perfect For This Environment'
Hot, Fresh Earnings On The Menu As Netflix, Morgan Stanley Results In Focus
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Zolgensma Data, Roche Q1 Results, Brainsway IPO
8 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analysts Review Stryker's Q1: 'The Underlying Business Momentum Remains Strong'