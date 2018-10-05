https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/blog/vantagepoint-hot-stocks-outlook-sept-28th-2018/

The following stocks are currently in the midst of notable trends according to VantagePoint, an AI charting platform that uses intermarket analysis and artificial intelligence to predict future price action 1-3 days in advance. For a more detailed look at VantagePoint's charts, click here.

Viacom

Viacom, Inc. (NYSE: VIAB) had been in a clear uptrend in the second half of September, as you can see in the chart below when the blue predicted moving average crossed above the black 10-day moving average. During this time, shares of VIAB rose 17 percent.

But VantagePoint's predicted moving average has converged with the 10-day moving average, indicating that the uptrend is weakening. Next week will go a long way in showing whether the uptrend continues or the stock moves into a downtrend.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) has been in a strong downtrend since it had a big red candle on Sept. 4. Since then, the stock has collapsed a stunning 58 percent.

According to VantagePoint, we should expect this downtrend to continue next week. The predicted and actual moving averages have only diverged further, and the neural index's shift to green this week did not produce upward movement in the stock. TGTX looks like one to play on the downside.

Radiant Logistics

Radian Logistics (NYSE: RLGT) has enjoyed a very nice 25 percent pop since reporting Q3 earnings on Sept. 13. Despite some intermittent days of weakness since then, this uptrend looks primed to continue as long as the stock can hold the $5.50 level.

Digital Reality

Digital Reality Trust (NYSE: DLR) has fallen off a cliff since Sept. 22, falling 8 percent after they announced a $1.8 billion acquisition. Not only is this downtrend expected to continue, but it's actually gotten stronger in recent days. The next significant level of support appears to be $105.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has enjoyed a nice rally with oil since mid-August, during which the stock has risen 10 percent. Though that uptrend appears to have weakened (the neural index forecasting near-term strength and weakness has turned red), XOM should hold its recent gains. But the uptrend is in a precarious position as of Friday afternoon, so this will be one to watch going into next week.

