Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scott Bauer's Big Lots Trade Ahead Of Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2018 7:12am   Comments
Share:
Related BIG
The Week Ahead: Discount Retailers Close Out Earnings Season
Consider This Leveraged Retail ETF In March
Costco: The King Of Retail (Seeking Alpha)

Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Scott Bauer, the CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, suggested a bullish options trade in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG).

The company is going to report earnings Friday and Bauer is optimistic because of the recent analyst upgrades. He added that the stock is approaching the important support and its price to earnings ratio is way lower than the industry.

To make a bullish bet, Bauer wants to buy the March 57.50/60 call spread for $65 cents. The trade breaks even at $58.15 or 6.7 percent above the current market price. If the stock closes at or above $60 at the March expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $1.85.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Scott BauerLong Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIG)

The Week Ahead: Discount Retailers Close Out Earnings Season
Consider This Leveraged Retail ETF In March
Walmart, Target Are Susquehanna's Top Picks Ahead Of Retail Earnings Season
3 Reasons Why Big Lots Is Off Oppenheimer's Shopping List
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BIG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.