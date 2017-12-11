Below are five stocks to watch according to VantagePoint, a platform that uses artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to predict price movement.

What's On The Charts

Each candle on the chart represents one day of trading action.

The black line on the chart (the lower of the two) is a simple moving average.

The blue line is generated via the AI in VantagePoint's intermarket analysis. It forecasts prices moving forward.

is generated via the AI in VantagePoint's intermarket analysis. It forecasts prices moving forward. The green line below the candle chart is a Neural Index. It measures two days' worth of price action and whether a stock's movement over the prior two days is a source of strength or weakness. This can help predict short-term weakness.

A trend shift is represented by the two lines crossing. As long as the two lines don't cross, the trend remains intact.

This Week’s Hot Stocks Outlook

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) had a predictive moving average crossover to the upside in early November, indicating a bullish trend. Since then, the stock is up over 23 percent. Despite some sideways movement, that blue line has not crossed the black line. In fact, the two lines have only diverged further, indicating the current trend is getting stronger.

Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) has much of the same story. It also had a predictive moving average crossover to the upside in the late November, indicating a bullish trend was starting. The Neural Index also moved to one, confirming that market strength over the short-term. As long as the two lines don't cross again, the trend remains in tact. The stock is up 18 percent since the initial crossover.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) had a bullish crossover in early November despite some sideways movement and a consolidation period. The recent move in the Neural Index down to zero indicates short-term weakness, even though the overall bullish trend remains intact. Since the initial crossover, the stock is over 45 percent.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) had a really strong bullish crossover to the upside back in mid-November, indicating to traders that they should start taking long positions in this particular market. In the 15 trading days since, the stock is up over 15 percent.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) had a crossover to the upside in early-November. The trend has remained intact thus far, even during the period of consolidation during the first half of November. The predicted high and low ranges on the chart give insight into what prices orders should be placed at. Since that crossover, the stock is up 43 percent.

You can watch an analysis of these stocks in the video below.

About the Hot Stocks Outlook

The Hot Stocks Outlook is a weekly video series. It’s designed to show traders how improving their timing is the key to maximizing gains and minimizing losses. VantagePoint Trading Software identifies trend reversals with up to 86 percent accuracy, helping traders get into the right side of trades at just the right time.

VantagePoint is an editorial partner of Benzinga.