6 Technical Levels Discussed During Friday's PreMarket Prep

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)- it's choppy around the pre-market high of $216.75. There's also minor support at the former all-time high of $212.90.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)- there's major support at the $10.75 area, and below that a gap fill to Wednesday's low of $11.51.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)- needs to hold the close of $102.68 for support.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)- had a wide range in pre-market trading. There's support at the low of $38.39, and it could run up if it clears the close of $40.03.

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP)- needs to close to $3.30 (the pre-market high was $3.21) to fill the gap to 3.60.

(NYSE: JCP)- needs to close to $3.30 (the pre-market high was $3.21) to fill the gap to 3.60. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ)- if it clears the pre-market high of $23.17, there's air up to $24. There's also support at the two-day close of $20.99 and Thursday's close of $20.01.

