6 Technical Levels Discussed During Friday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2017 9:40am   Comments
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)- it's choppy around the pre-market high of $216.75. There's also minor support at the former all-time high of $212.90.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)- there's major support at the $10.75 area, and below that a gap fill to Wednesday's low of $11.51.
  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)- needs to hold the close of $102.68 for support.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)- had a wide range in pre-market trading. There's support at the low of $38.39, and it could run up if it clears the close of $40.03.
  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP)- needs to close to $3.30 (the pre-market high was $3.21) to fill the gap to 3.60.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ)- if it clears the pre-market high of $23.17, there's air up to $24. There's also support at the two-day close of $20.99 and Thursday's close of $20.01.

Watch the show in its entirety here.

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here or on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

