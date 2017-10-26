New Looks, Lower Fees For These International ETFs

Deutsche Asset Management, the asset management and exchange-traded funds arm of German banking giant Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB), is bringing some fresh looks to some of its ETFs while lowering fees on three funds.

On Friday, Deutsche AM will introduce the Xtrackers Germany Equity ETF (BATS: GRMY), which will replace the Xtrackers MSCI Italy Hedged ETF (NYSE: DBIT). The new Germany ETF will charge 0.15 percent per year, or $15 on a $10,000 investment. That is a third of the expense ratio on the Italy ETF.

With an annual fee of just 0.15 percent, GRMY is significantly cheaper than the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSE: EWG). EWG, the largest U.S.-listed Germany ETF, charges 0.48 percent per year.

But Wait, There's More

The Xtrackers Eurozone Equity ETF (BATS: EURZ) also debuts on Oct. 27, replacing the Xtrackers MSCI Southern Europe Hedged ETF (NYSE: DBSE). The new eurozone ETF will also have an annual fee of just 0.15 percent, down from the 0.45 percent charged by DBSE.

EURZ will track the Nasdaq Eurozone Large Mid Cap Index. GRMY seeks to track the Nasdaq Germany Large Mid Cap Index, which is designed to track the performance of the German equity market.

With an annual fee of 0.15 percent, EURZ sports an expense ratio that is less than a third of what is found on the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS: EZU) and barely more than half the fee on the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 (NYSE: FEZ).

Japan, Too

The Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSE: JPIN) is also seeing its fee reduced in dramatic fashion to 0.15 percent annually, down from 0.4 percent. That makes JPIN significantly less expensive than the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE: EWJ), the largest Japan ETF trading in the U.S. EWJ charges 0.48 percent per year.

“PN seeks to track the JPX-Nikkei 400 Total Return Index, a benchmark consisting of 400 Japanese securities that pass a rigorous screening process,” according to Deutsche AM. “The index uses indicators such as return on equity, cumulative operating profit, and market capitalization to select high-quality, capitally-efficient Japanese companies.”

