Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Strugger's Wayfair Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Related W
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2017
Cramer: Wayfair Is One Of Wall Street's Most Contested Stocks

Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Jim Strugger of MKM Holdings suggested an options strategy he would use in Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), ahead of earnings.

MKM Holdings has a price target of $85 for the stock. The company is in the early stage of the online home goods market domestically and it probably has an opportunity internationally as well. Strugger believes the stock isn't expensive.

Strugger wants to sell the November 3, 76 strike call for $1.40 and buy the January 80 call for $2.80. The November 3 expiration call expires a day after the company reports earnings. The options structure would cost him $1.40 and ideal scenario for the strategy would be if the stock stays slightly below $76 at the November expiration and then it rallies above $81.40.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Jim Strugger MKM HoldingsLong Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (W)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2017
Cramer: Wayfair Is One Of Wall Street's Most Contested Stocks
Want To Invest In E-Commerce? Check Out These 5 Ideas
A Group Of Investors Is On A Mission To Help Traders Give Back Through Charity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on W

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.